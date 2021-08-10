...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds,
and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire
behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure.
* WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph through
early this evening. West winds Wednesday gusting to 30 mph with
a strong wind shift to the north in the evening hours.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent this afternoon. 15 to 25 percent
on Wednesday.
* TEMPERATURES: Near 90 today, around 95 Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Frontal wind shifts from westerly to
northerly expected this evening and again on Wednesday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
&&