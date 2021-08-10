Rob Schneider
Photo courtesy of Alberta Bair Theater

BILLINGS, Mont. - Comedian Rob Schneider is set to perform at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings Feb. 6, 2022 as a part of his "I Have Issues" tour.

The tour kicks off in Springfield, Illinois Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Tickets for his show in Billings go on sale Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.

