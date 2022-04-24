UPDATE APRIL 24 AT 1:48 PM:

As of Sunday afternoon, multiple roads in eastern Montana closed due to driving conditions have been reopened.

As of 1:48 pm Sunday the following road closures are still reported by the Montana Department of Transportation to be in place:

S-323 is closed between Ekalaka and Alzada.

MT-7 is closed between Wibaux to Ekalaka.

US-12 is closed from Baker to about half a mile west of the North Dakota State Line.

I-94 is closed from Glendive to the North Dakota State Line.

Wyoming currently has WY-59 closed from the Montana State Line to Gillette.

As of 1:30 pm, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on S-323 from Ekalaka to 51 miles south.

More roads are open in the area, however, conditions in some areas are still reported to be icy, snow covered or wet.

You can see the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map here.

Previous coverage:

LAME DEER, Mont. - Poor weather has some roads closed in southeastern Montana Saturday.

As of 4:45 pm Saturday, US-212 is closed from around Crow Agency to the Junction with MT-59 North near Broadus, and from Broadus to the Wyoming State Line, the Montana Department of Transportation reports.

MT-59 is closed from Miles City to the Wyoming State Line.

I-90 is closed from Hardin to the Wyoming State Line. Montana Highway Patrol reports the Wyoming side is closed as well.

MT-7 is closed between Ekalaka and Baker.

