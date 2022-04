MONTANA - Many roads in Eastern Montana are closed due to severe weather. The Montana Department of Transportation closed roads around Sidney, Fairview, Glendive, Wibaux, Baker, Ekalaka, Broadus, Hammond, Boyes, Miles City, Ashland, Lame Deer and Busby.

Chief Dull Knife College and Colstrip Public Schools also announced they will be closed today (Thursday, April 14) due to the severe weather.