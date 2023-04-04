Road incidents reported on I-90 between Bozeman and Big Timber

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting road incidents on I-90 in southwest Montana Tuesday.

A disabled vehicle is blocking the westbound driving lane at mile-marker 312.5, 0.75 mile east of Bear Canyon-Exit 313, east of Bozeman.

Road conditions are dry in this area.

A commercial vehicle crash is in the westbound passing lane at mile-marker 352, 0.25 mile east of Felton Lane-Exit 352, between Livingston and Big Timber.

Roads conditions have snow and ice in this area.