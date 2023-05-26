...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana,
including the following areas, in central Montana, Musselshell. In
south central Montana, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big
Horn, Southern Big Horn, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. In
southeast Montana, Carter, Custer, Fallon, Northern Rosebud,
Powder River and Southern Rosebud.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive
street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall the last few days has saturated the soil in
many locations across the watch area. The risk of
thunderstorms with torrential rainfall rates, over ground
that is already saturated, will increase the risk of flash
flood issues through at least this evening. This watch may
need to be extended into the weekend as well for some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
