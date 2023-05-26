Switchbacks Will Reopen in Makoshika State Park This May

GLENDIVE, Mont. - A sinkhole has the Makoshika State Park road closed at the base of the switchbacks.

According to the park, the road is indefinitely closed until a solution is found.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience and we ask for everyone's patience as we work through this,” Makoshika State Park wrote on Facebook.

