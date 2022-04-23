LAME DEER, Mont. - Poor weather has some roads closed in southeastern Montana Saturday.

As of 1:00 pm Saturday, US-212 is closed from around Crow Agency to the Junction with MT-59 North near Broadus, and from Broadus to the Wyoming State Line, the Montana Department of Transportation reports.

MT-59 is closed from near Broadus to the Wyoming State Line.

I-90 is closed from Hardin to the Wyoming State Line. Montana Highway Patrol reports the Wyoming side is closed as well.

MT-7 is closed between Ekalaka and Baker.

Severe driving conditions are being reported in the following areas according to the Montana Department of Transportation as of 1:00 pm:

I-94

DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

WIBAUX TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

US-12

POWDER RIVER TO BAKER

Severe Driving Conditions

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

BAKER TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

US-212

CROW AGENCY TO LAME DEER

Snow Covered

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Slush

Low Visibility

16 MILES WEST OF BROADUS TO BROADUS

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

BROADUS TO HAMMOND

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

HAMMOND TO THE WYOMING LINE

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

MT-7

EKALAKA TO BAKER

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

MT-16

SAVAGE TO SIDNEY

Slush

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

SIDNEY TO 18 MILES NORTHWEST

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Slush

Low Visibility

MT-23

SIDNEY TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Slush

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

MT-39

LAME DEER TO COLSTRIP

Snow Covered

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

COLSTRIP TO THE JCT WITH I-94

Snow Covered

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

MT-59

THE WYOMING LINE TO BROADUS

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

BROADUS TO COALWOOD

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

COALWOOD TO MILES CITY

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Slush

Severe Driving Conditions

45 MILES NORTHWEST OF MILES CITY TO JORDAN

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

MT-200

LAMBERT TO SIDNEY

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Slush

Low Visibility

SIDNEY TO FAIRVIEW

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Slush

S-201

JCT WITH MT-16 TO STATE LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Slush

Low Visibility

S-314

WYOMING LINE TO THE JUNCTION WITH US 212

Low Visibility

Snow Covered

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Slush

S-323

EKALAKA TO 51 MILES SOUTH

Severe Driving Conditions

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

51 MILES SOUTH OF EKALAKA TO ALZADA

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

You can see the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map here.