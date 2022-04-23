LAME DEER, Mont. - Poor weather has some roads closed in southeastern Montana Saturday.
As of 1:00 pm Saturday, US-212 is closed from around Crow Agency to the Junction with MT-59 North near Broadus, and from Broadus to the Wyoming State Line, the Montana Department of Transportation reports.
MT-59 is closed from near Broadus to the Wyoming State Line.
I-90 is closed from Hardin to the Wyoming State Line. Montana Highway Patrol reports the Wyoming side is closed as well.
MT-7 is closed between Ekalaka and Baker.
Severe driving conditions are being reported in the following areas according to the Montana Department of Transportation as of 1:00 pm:
I-94
DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
WIBAUX TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
US-12
POWDER RIVER TO BAKER
Severe Driving Conditions
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
BAKER TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
US-212
CROW AGENCY TO LAME DEER
Snow Covered
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Slush
Low Visibility
16 MILES WEST OF BROADUS TO BROADUS
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
BROADUS TO HAMMOND
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
HAMMOND TO THE WYOMING LINE
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
MT-7
EKALAKA TO BAKER
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
MT-16
SAVAGE TO SIDNEY
Slush
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
SIDNEY TO 18 MILES NORTHWEST
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Slush
Low Visibility
MT-23
SIDNEY TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Slush
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
MT-39
LAME DEER TO COLSTRIP
Snow Covered
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
COLSTRIP TO THE JCT WITH I-94
Snow Covered
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
MT-59
THE WYOMING LINE TO BROADUS
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
BROADUS TO COALWOOD
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
COALWOOD TO MILES CITY
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Slush
Severe Driving Conditions
45 MILES NORTHWEST OF MILES CITY TO JORDAN
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
MT-200
LAMBERT TO SIDNEY
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Slush
Low Visibility
SIDNEY TO FAIRVIEW
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Slush
S-201
JCT WITH MT-16 TO STATE LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Slush
Low Visibility
S-314
WYOMING LINE TO THE JUNCTION WITH US 212
Low Visibility
Snow Covered
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Slush
S-323
EKALAKA TO 51 MILES SOUTH
Severe Driving Conditions
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
51 MILES SOUTH OF EKALAKA TO ALZADA
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
You can see the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map here.