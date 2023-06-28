HARDIN, Mont. - A road failure has Sawyers Lp. from N Center Ave. to the fair grounds closed in Hardin.

The Hardin Police Department did not give any further details on the road failure.

Construction also has 4th St. W to N Custer Ave. closed until further notice.

Culvert repairs on S-348 will have the road closed from Hardin to the junction with I-94 starting July 5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.