The Montana Department of Transportation has announced some road closures on Monday, February 3, due to winter weather conditions.

Interstate 15 near Monida Pass is closed, I-15 southbound Clark Canyon Dam to Dillon, and I-15 southbound Lima to Clark Canyon Dam is also closed.

The Montana Department of Transportation also says there are some areas to watch out for. US 212 near Red Lodge and south of Red Lodge is "not great" according the MDOT. There have been several crashes and slide-offs in the area. Plan for extra time.

Also, MDOT says on US 93, south of Hamilton, there have been a lot of slide offs.

MDOT says to plan for extra time in those areas. For a complete report from MDOT, you can go here.