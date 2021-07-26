BILLINGS - The City of Billings Public Works announced that on July 27, South 32nd Street W, between King Avenue W and Gable Road, will be closed to through traffic.

There will be a hard closure at the bridge over the Billings Bench Water Association (BBWA) canal.

Local business and resident access north of the BBWA canal will be maintained from King Ave W, and local business and resident access south of the BBWA canal will be maintained from Gabel Road, during this time.

Through traffic and truck routes are advised to use South 29th St W or Shiloh Road to get around the closure.