The Montana Department of Transportation reports S-323 has been closed from Ekalaka, Montana to Alzada, Montana.
Road closure on S-323 in southeastern Montana
- Brianna West
-
- Updated
- Comments
Brianna West
Digital Content Creator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
Most Popular
Articles
- Bigfork dad joins Blake Shelton's team on 'The Voice'
- 14-year-old teen found and home safe
- Man arrested in Billings following chase with law enforcement
- Woman reported as walk-away from Passages Women's Program in custody
- Laurel police attempting to identify 2 people associated with a felony assault incident
- Nine Montanans qualify for 2021 National Finals Rodeo
- MDT: I-90 reopened
- Beartooth Pass closes
- Scattered snow, ice causing long delays on Bozeman Pass
- Traffic: Multiple crashes reported Tuesday morning on Montana highways
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.