BILLINGS, MT- At approximately 5:45 PM on Monday evening Billings police responded to a car vs. motorcycle collision off of Shiloh Rd and Olympic Blvd.

The 30-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, and the 18-year-old woman driving the car was detained at the scene.

BPD crash team is currently en-route to the crash, and Shiloh Rd north of King Ave W to Monad Rd is currently closed.

This is a developing story.