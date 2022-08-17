RMTLC conference in Billings to highlight Tribal health and resources

BILLINGS, Mont: Today, The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders' Council (RMTLC) had their first conference of the year in Billings to address and highlight efforts surrounding all areas of health of the Indian tribes.

The conference is held quarterly to make decisions about tribal health and natural resources. It also provides Indigenous leaders a chance to network with the people of their community.

The Chairman of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, Jordan Dresser, explained the ways tribal leaders are working together to find solutions to problems affecting their people--outside of government resources.

He said, "Historically, The Bureau of Indian Affairs has been underfunded in terms of I-H-S, which is in health service. So, we as tribes find different funding sources to provide those services."

In particular, Jordan explained how leaders are working especially hard to help alleviate some of the mental health issues plaguing their community after the pandemic.

"Due to COVID, a lot of our people got hit the hardest. But, most of all, lot of them were homes at different times and I think that brought up about a lot of mental anguish for people. So, its more important than ever that we have those services for people," added Jordan while emphasizing the importance of the conference.

The Council's vision this year is to help American Indians to have a healthy, strong, and prosperous community. The RMTLC Conference will continue tomorrow to discuss various ways to achieve that.