BILLINGS, Mont. - Starting Tuesday July 14th, RiverStone Health is offering free weekday drive-thru surveillance testing to the public, at the shrine auditorium parking lot, at 1125 Broadwater Avenue.

Drive-thru testing is smaller than the recent MetraPark testing.

Anyone is allowed to get tested but they are focused on testing asymptomatic people.

With the rising number of positive cases in Yellowstone County, RiverStone Health is expecting a large turn out Tuesday.

While lines will be long at first, RiverStone Health expects shorter lines in the coming weeks as people realize they have plenty of opportunities to be tested.

"Perhaps they feel they came in contact with someone who's been positive and so they're curious and they want to be tested, we just try to enforce that this is point in time testing, so it's important to continue to keep wearing your mask and washing your hands because we know if you come back negative from a test today, that doesn't mean you can't get it next week.", said Emergency Preparedness Manager for RiverStone Health, Jennifer Staton.

The first hour of testing from 9 to 10 am each day is reserved for individuals who have a testing prescription from RiverStone Health.

Starting at 10, testing will be offered to the general public on a first come first served basis.

The site will close for the day at 12:30 in the afternoon.

The number of tests done each day will be limited by staffing capacity.