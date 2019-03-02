RiverStone Health urges parents to vaccinate children

RiverStone Health held a special immunization clinic on Saturday to make sure all Billings children are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.

After the serious measles outbreak in Washington, and a mumps outbreak in Bozeman, RiverStone Health and the Yellowstone County Public Health Agency want to make sure all children are vaccinated for mumps and measles.

"Clark County is pretty close you know Washington, Oregon, we consider them neighbors and with our mobile population that we have now it's just a car ride away. So a lot of people travel between here and there and we wanted to kind of get ahead of the game and let people know that it is a possibility," said Kim Bailey with RiverStone Health.

Bailey estimates 550 kids in Yellowstone County are currently not vaccinated. There hasn't been an outbreak in Billings since 1990.

However, with the contagious nature of the disease, and recent cases nearby, she says it's important to take precaution.

"If a case of Measles comes into our community, it's very very infectious and it's airborne, and it's very easily transmitted to the people in the vicinity of a person when they're infectious. We would want to protect those people and the best protection we have is for people to be immunized," Bailey said.

If you missed Saturday's special MMR and MMRV immunization clinic, the walk-in immunization clinic is also open Monday through Friday from 1-4:30 PM and Wednesday, from 11 AM to 5:30 PM.