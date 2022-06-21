The following is a press release from RiverStone Health:

BILLINGS, Mont. – Hepatitis A vaccines are recommended for everyone who is working on flood cleanup, debris removal or handling flood waters. Likewise, people doing flood cleanup who haven’t had a tetanus vaccine within the past 10 years are advised to get a booster shot.

RiverStone Health will offer tetanus and hepatitis A vaccines to people affected by recent floods in Carbon County. Vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, near the volunteer tent in Fromberg City Park. Vaccines will be available from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Red Lodge.

RiverStone Health will bill your insurance for these vaccines. If you do not have health insurance, you will receive the vaccines at no charge.

If you need these vaccines and are unavailable on Thursday, please make a vaccination appointment at one of these clinics:

· RiverStone Health Clinic Joliet: 406.962.9062

· RiverStone Health Clinic Bridger: 406.662.3740

· SCL Health Medical Group Red Lodge: 406.446.3800

· Beartooth Billings Clinic: 406.446.2345