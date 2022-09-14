The following is a press release from RierStone Health:

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled for September 20 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the RiverStone Health Lil Anderson Center (4-story building) at 123 S. 27th St.

COVID-19 Bivalent Omicron booster doses of the Moderna vaccine (for ages 18 and older) and Pfizer vaccine (for people 12 years and older) will be available. The updated boosters add protection to previous vaccination by targeting the Omicron variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading.

These walk-in clinics also will offer all recommended doses of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 6 months and older as well as Moderna and Novavax vaccines for ages 18 and older at the walk-in clinics on September 20 and 23.

If you have your COVID-19 vaccination card, please bring it to the walk-in clinic if this is your second, third, or booster dose(s). If you have misplaced your vaccination card, call 406.247.3382 to request a new one.

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective measure for reducing the risk of serious illness and death from this virus. If you are unable to attend the walk-in clinics, free COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment at RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic by calling 406.247.3382. RiverStone Health patients can also get free COVID-19 vaccinations at the clinics in Billings, Bridger, Joliet and Worden.

Due to the expiration of federal funding, the federal COVID-19 test online ordering site has been disabled. RiverStone Health has a limited supply of free at-home COVID-19 tests available through the RiverStone Health Billings campus including our clinic, dental office, and pharmacy. Supplies are also available in Bridger, Joliet and Worden. In addition, at-home test kits are available to purchase from pharmacies and other retail outlets.

COVID-19 is still circulating in our community, and it remains important to test if you feel sick.

If you test positive for COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider right away. You may be eligible for prescription treatment medications. These medications must be started soon after a positive test to be effective.