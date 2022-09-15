BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health is collaborating with Bombas Socks to hand out 3,000 pairs of socks to community members in need as temperatures decrease.

RiverStone Health has adult sizes small through extra-large to distribute to its programs including Healthcare for the Homeless, RISE Services, Ryan White Clinic, RiverStone Health Clinics, and through its partners at St. Vincent DePaul and the Community Crisis Center.

“Socks are always in demand,” Jace Dyckman, a prevention health specialist at RiverStone Health, said in a release from RiverStone Health. “These are high quality socks that will provide warmth as the weather changes. We are so grateful for our partnership with Bombas.”

RiverStone Health said this is the second year they received a sock donation.