KULR (Yellowstone County)- Riverstone Health and the Department of Public Health and Human Services identify the first confirmed case of severe pulmonary disease associated with vaping in Yellowstone County.

As of September 17th, there were 530 confirmed and probable cases of lung disease associated with e-cigarette product use.

Now, it has hit Montana. The confirmed case is a Yellowstone County resident in their 30's. This individual has a history of vaping both nicotine and THC.

The individual was hospitalized in August and is now home recovering.

As Montana's first confirmed case, this adds to a rapidly growing list in a national investigation.

KULR8 had the chance to speak with John Felton, President and CEO of Riverstone Health, who debunked a popular myth. He assured that vaping is not a proven alternative to quit smoking cigarettes.

"People talk about vaping as if they're just inhaling water vapor. That's not what this is, this is a vapor full of stuff. All sorts of things again because it's unregulated so we don't really know what's in that (and) what people are inhaling. So it's important to know it's a high risk activity and people are better off without it," said Felton.

Felton did go on to tell KULR8 that there are proven alternatives to help quit smoking if you are really trying to do so. For a list of those alternatives, click here.