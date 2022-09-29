BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health announced WIC has revised its national income eligibility guidelines.

Under the new guidelines, a household of four is eligible for assistance if their income is below $51,338 a year, and a two-person household is eligible with income of no more than $33,875 annually.

WIC benefits for buying healthy food are available to pregnant women, new moms and children up to age five and it helps families buy formula for infants.

Breastfeeding support, nutrition education and referrals to other needed community services are also offered by WIC.

RiverStone Health WIC serves families in Yellowstone, Stillwater, Carbon and Musselshell counties.

You can find out if you are eligible by calling RiverStone Health WIC at 406.247.3370 or emailing wic@riverstonehealth.org.