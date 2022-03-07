BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health in Billings is seeking volunteer hospice workers.

According to a release from RiverStone Health, Hospice volunteer tasks include:

Visiting with dying patients and their families

Running errands for them

Assisting with bereavement services

Tending the Hospice Home garden

Helping with office duties such as filing and mailings

"RiverStone Health Hospice volunteers are caring, dedicated, compassionate people. Their work can be very rewarding," RiverStone Health said in the release. "Some of our volunteers have been with us for more than 20 years. Volunteers work when they wish and don’t need to commit to a certain number of hours in a month or year."

Volunteer training is happening April 7 and April 8 at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th Street. Those interested may call Sarah Rachac, RiverStone Health Hospice volunteer coordinator, at (406) 247-3313 to start the application process.