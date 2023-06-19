Billings, Mont. - The National Association of City-County Health Officials awarded a $25,000 grant to RiverStone Health to enhance service to and employment of people with disabilities.

This is one of only four grants given nationwide to local health departments for work this summer, according to a release from RiverStone Health.

RiverStone Health, which serves Yellowstone County, will team up with Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow (LIFTT), a local nonprofit committed to empowering persons with disabilities in southeastern Montana.

LIFTT will work with Riverstone Health's new disability inclusion task group to assess the department's main campus in Billings and recommend accessibility improvements.

RiverStone Health has collaborated with LIFTT on various efforts over the years, including initiatives encouraging accessible community design.

According to the 2023 Yellowstone County Community Health Needs Assessment, nearly one third of the area's residents feel limited in daily activities due to physical, mental, or emotional disability. This is higher than the nation's average of one in four citizens.