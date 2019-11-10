RiverStone Health puts on 29th annual Hospice Tree of Lights

Tonight, RiverStone Health hosted their Hospice Tree of Lights ceremony to help families and friends with their grief in remembering their loved ones who have passed from terminal illnesses.

Now in it's 29th year, the service included music, prayer and a list of names of those remembered along with the lighting of the tree by the Marietta Frank family who are thankful for the ceremony and what the hospice program at RiverStone Health has done for them.

Brad Frank, whose mother was receiving hospice care from RiverStone Health says "these people that run this, they do a phenomenal job. For the last two weeks our mom was alive the caring that she received up there was just beyond belief. It's just the best group I think I've ever seen take care of people."

All contributions from the Hospice Tree of Lights goes towards assisting the RiverStone Health hospice services in providing care to those who are terminally ill.