BILLINGS - More than one million adults ages 65 or older may have trouble accessing the COVID-19 vaccine due to being homebound, according to a study conducted by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

The study also shows that 80% of older homebound adults have mobility limitations, meaning they need assistance just to go outside.

But in Billings, there is a service available for those adults to get the vaccine in the comfort and safety of their homes; Riverstone Health has been providing an in-home vaccine service since the vaccines first became available.

"So far, we have done over 200 COVID vaccines, whether it's their first start of the vaccine or booster shots,” Kandra Diefenderfer, the program manager for homecare at Riverstone Health, said.

Riverstone has limited this service strictly to homebound individuals who request a vaccine through their physicians. But once that request is made, Diefenderfer says, nurses can be in homes as soon as the following day.

"So, it depends on the need of the patient and when my nurse is available. Sometimes we can even go out the following day if the patient is available or the family caregiver is available. If they don't need for it the following week we can get that available to them, but for the most part we have been able to get them vaccinated that same week,” Diefenderfer said.

Since more people are becoming eligible for the booster shot, the service is being used much more, Diefenderfer tells us.

"In fact, it's been really picking up this past month and a half and since we have all of the booster shots available, all three of them, we have been seeing an influx for all of our homebound patients we see in the community,” she said.

Diefenderfer also says the patients are graciously welcoming the nurses and their help.

"I know that we have been incredibly grateful to the people allowing us into their homes safely, and again, it's an incredible service that we are privileged to provide to keep our community as safe as we possibly can through this pandemic,” Diefenderfer said.