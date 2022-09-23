BILLINGS, Mont. - With winter on the horizon, RiverStone Health is hoping to keep potentially vulnerable members of Billings a little warmer.

RiverStone has partnered with Bombas, an international apparel brand that says its "mission is to help those in need." Part of this mission involves their Giving Program, where every pair of socks purchased, a pair is donated.

Those donated socks then go to communities across the United States in need for no cost.

Jace Dyckman, a Prevention Health Specialist at RiverStone Health Clinic saw firsthand there was a need in Billings for these socks.

"I work a lot with people who are externally housed, or don't have any permanent housing or spend a lot of time out on the streets and we really want to focus on that population and our clients that have diabetes or sores or things going on with them,” Dyckman said.

He went on to explain their concern with the holidays rapidly approaching. "We want to make sure they have good health hygiene, especially with the winter months coming"

In the past, Dyckman and other volunteers have hand-distributed socks at community events throughout the year. They give them to community leaders and shelters to give out to the people using their services.

This year, however, RiverStone plans to host their own event to give out three thousand socks to community members in need and organizations like the Community Crisis Center, and Homeless Shelters in Yellowstone County.

The Bombas socks will also be available while supplies last at the RiverStone Health main clinic, their satellite clinic and through their program, Healthcare for the Homeless.