Billings, MT- Riverstone Health has offered free gun locks to people in Yellowstone County for nearly a decade, as they seek to lower injuries and deaths caused by firearm accidents.

Gun locks prohibit or at least delay access to weapons by people who shouldn't be using them, like children.

RiverStone says that there is another group of people they hope to keep safe by giving out these locks.

Program Manager for Population Health at RiverStone, Sarah Music, says that "firearms are a big part of our Montana culture and unfortunately that relates to the suicide deaths in our state as well, so we have about 60% of suicide deaths to firearms here in Montana and that's significantly higher than the United States. The United States is right around 50%.

Music went on to say that they offer the locks and "just encourage people to keep their firearms secure in their homes, so they are safe."

According to The 2023 Yellowstone County Community Health Needs Assessment, more than a third of the residents in Yellowstone County that where surveyed reported having loaded and unlocked guns in their vehicles or homes.

RiverStone also says that children are usually curious, and this combined with armed firearms can end in the worst-case scenario.

And for a person experiencing suicidal ideation, a lock combination or key could make all the difference.

To those who are, or may know someone who is experiencing suicidal intentions, can call 988 for a free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across Montana.

More information can be found here.

For how well the locks work, Music says that ""there's some research that does show that if we put some time and space in between suicidal individual and a means we can help prevent that suicide so even it's just a couple of minutes to go get the key or the combination for their gun lock. It might mean a life saver, so, it's worth it."

Thanks to a mini grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, meant for injury prevention, RiverStone purchased more than 300-gun locks to give to individuals and organizations who would benefit from them.

And now RiverStone has partnered with Billings Police to help distribute these locks and their accompanying informational pamphlets at public events and to those who may need them.

One of these events is the Strawberry Festival in downtown Billings, where the B.P.D. will be handing out the locks all day on June 8.

And the Strawberry Festival isn't the only place to snag a free gun lock either you can pick up your own at RiverStone Health by calling ahead and reserving one on weekdays during business hours.

You can get one for yourself or a loved one by calling (406)-247-3338.

Pickup is in the Lil Andersen Center.