BILLINGS, Mont. - Hundreds of Billings residents are taking advantage of the free surveillance testing at MetraPark.

RiverStone Health is offering another drive-thru surveillance testing here in Billings, and with a spike of positive cases in Yellowstone County, many residents are feeling the urgency to be tested.

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton was there and spoke about the importance of the event, "Clearly we have had a lot of cases in the last week, we've had 204 new cases in Yellowstone County since Fourth of July, and so we feel this is a timely day for some testing.", said Felton.

Expecting a large turn out, RiverStone Health, brought 54 employees, to help with the 14 swabbing stations and 20 National Guard members to direct traffic.

Felton says they are not only testing asymptomatic people, those experiencing symptoms of the virus are also encouraged to come get tested.

"My wife has some symptoms, has a bad cough that is kind of persistent, so with the rising numbers of cases we just thought it would be prudent to come out and get tested, at least we can check the box that that isnt it.", said Billings resident Don Havig.

Not everyone has the same reasons for participating in the surveillance testing, but everyone I spoke with agreed on the importance of protecting yourself and others.

"Just be safe, wear your mask, I know it's a little inconvenient, you see me shuffling mine around, I think it's important to wash your hands wear your mask and help out and keep everybody safe, we'll get through it, it's going to take a little time and cooperation.", said Billings resident Mike Noble.