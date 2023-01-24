The following is a press release from RiverStone Health:

BILLINGS, Mont. - "RiverStone Health invites you to a free workshop on advance medical directives from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the first-floor Community Room at Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway.

Get answers to your questions about ensuring that your healthcare wishes are followed if you are unable to communicate due to illness or injury. Adults of all ages are encouraged to attend, especially people who work with older adults.

The program will feature a presentation of “Lily,” a short play by Bryan Hernetiaux. The play is part of a series licensed by the Hospice Foundation of America and intended to encourage discussion around end-of-life decision making.

A time for questions and discussion will follow the play.

Montana healthcare power of attorney forms will be available. Individuals can take forms home or, if they wish to complete it during the workshop, a notary will be on hand to witness their signature.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, please contact Mary Abrahams at RiverStone Health Home Care and Hospice at 406.651.6500."