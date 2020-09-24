BILLINGS, Mont. - This year's Walk to End Alzheimer's is just days away. Ahead of the event, Riverstone Health has created some new colorful art for drivers to see on First Avenue North.

About 22,000 people in Montana have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and Riverstone Health has created a promise garden chalk wall as a way to discuss the impact that Alzheimer's and dementia has on our community.

The promise garden chalk wall is in front of the RiverStone Health Clinic on North 27th Street. The garden is a visual way to take a look at the number of people impacted by the disease. RiverStone Health invites people to come out and write on the wall.

There are different colors representing different meanings. Blue is for anyone living with Alzheimer’s, yellow is for those who are a caregiver to someone with Alzheimer's, purple represents someone who has lost a loved one to the disease, and orange is for anyone who supports the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I’m having a yellow flower today, because I’m a caregiver for two parents with Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s is a public health issue. It is something that is continuing to grow. Every year more and more people are being impacted by it. Not only people who have the disease but also people who are caring for loved ones with the disease," said RiverStone Health Communication and Public Affairs Public Information Officer Barbara Schneeman.

The promise wall ties into the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. The chalk wall will be up until the rain washes it away, but in the meantime anyone is welcome to leave notes on the wall.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s has gone virtual which means participants only need to grab their tennis shoes and walk anywhere on Sunday.

For more information on the walk, click here.