BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health's immunization clinic is opening Monday, after being closed for a week, due to a backlog of investigations for contact tracing.

RiverStone Health has hired and trained about 40 people to catch up with a backlog of 130 contact tracing investigations.

County health officer, John Felton says RiverStone Health has spent the better part of a week catching up on the investigations, which isn't as simple as it sounds.

"You're interviewing people who typically aren't feeling very well and you're asking them to pull a lot of memories of where they have been for two weeks, so that typically takes more than an hour, 130 people and they have 6 or 7 contacts a piece, that clearly becomes a lot of time.", said Felton.

Once investigators know who the infected has been in contact with, those people are called and instructed to self quarantine for two weeks and to get tested if they are showing any symptoms.

Felton mentioned they trained 23 student nurses Thursday to continue to keep up with their priority of contact tracing.

"We feel comfortable that we've got everyone in quarantine that needs to be in quarantine, there is really no way to tell what that couple extra days might have meant, but we feel very comfortable at this point all the cases are being worked on as they come in, so we're in good shape.", Felton said.

Felton went on to explain the importance of self accountability as the number of positive cases increase in Yellowstone County, "If people follow those preventive measures, case counts will go down, it really is each one of making a decision to do our part to collectively keep our community safer."

Felton says if people continue to comply with our new mask order, Yellowstone County could see improvements with in the next 10 days.