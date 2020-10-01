BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health announced the launch of Montana’s health information exchange Thursday afternoon during a roundtable with Governor Steve Bullock.

It can be a pain when visiting a new doctor and it takes a while for them to receive your medical records. Big Sky Care Connect says their statewide health information exchange is the solution, allowing vital medical information to be instantly transferred from one hospital to the next.

Healthcare providers around the state can sign up as a participant with Big Sky Care Connect and interfaces will be set up between the two. Medical data feeds from providers around the state and flow into a centralized system allowing providers to instantly view patient medical records.

“This really is a chance for all of us to share information in a way that’s secure, it’s private, it’s protected, it's editable, and make sure that people who need healthcare information have access to it," says Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton.

For patients this means their health information is readily available in real time when they go into a clinic. Billings Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Thompson says with the current system, it's difficult to treat out of town patients.

“So right now, if a patient in Lewistown who is part of our system gets hurt or injured or ill in Helena or Missoula they don’t have access to that data and we don’t have access to the data that is collected there," says Dr.Thompson.

Dr.Thompson says the health information exchange will change that. In addition to the comprehensive patient record Big Sky Care Connect will provide a medication feed, patient event notifications and direct secure messaging.

“We go to a hospital or provider and they ask us, what is your diagnosis, what medications are you on, what test have you had done? And then we go to the next one and they say what is your diagnosis, what medications are you on, what test have you had done. So as a patient perspective, we don’t need to repeat as much as we do now," says Felton.

So far 20 health care providers have signed on and are using the Big Sky Care Connect health information exchange.