BILLINGS, Mont. - Restrooms at Riverfront Park are filled with river water and the park will be closed Billings Parks and Recreation (BPR) said Thursday.

The park will remain closed for clean up, and parks and recreation said the ground needs time to dry to protect the recently installed asphalt road.

“We are lucky to have a great park system, please find alternate parks to enjoy for the time being,” Billings Parks and Recreation said. “We will continue to keep the community updated and appreciate your cooperation.”