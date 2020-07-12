BILLINGS, Mont. - Several people were involved in a river rescue on the Yellowstone River near Oscar's Park around 4:30 pm Sunday.

We spoke with Victoria Slevira and Camryn Ricker, who were rescued from the river this evening.

The two told us six of their friends were floating from Duck Creek down to Two Moon Park, when they were caught under a tree branch, and lost their inner tubes.

They said other friends were trying to help them, but the current was too strong.

Luckily other residents floating the river called the Billings Fire Department, who arrived ten minutes later, according to Victoria and Camryn.

The two said they were near the shore, when fire fighter grabbed them.