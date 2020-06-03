SHEPHERD, Mont. --With severe storm season approaching, heavy rainfall may be something that effects properties and roadways near the Yellowstone River.

Flooding is based on flood stages which are measured by the National Weather Service at various gauge locations. Each flood stage is different at the gauge locations and depends on certain factors.

Tom Frieders is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Billings and knows how dangerous water can be when the flood stage is reached. "Based on the elevation of the rivers and the associated impacts that's where we start to define these levels of flood stage, such as the Billings, we have at 13.5 feet."

The 13.5 foot flood stage extends to the portion of the Yellowstone River in Shepherd, and with some roads in shepherd still flooded Frieders wants to warn folks about the dangers of flooding.

"Probably the most serious impacts is people driving through flooded roads, it only takes about a foot of water to wash most vehicles off the road so that becomes really dangerous," says Frieders. "And in the situation we have now with extended high flows, the bank erosion can be significant so we advise people to really stay far away from the banks."

Even when the river may seem okay to recreate in, Frieders says rivers can always create potential life threatening situations. "With the high flows it just becomes really dangerous, even if there isn't a warning out for a particular river. The flows are so fast and high, the water is really cold, if you become part of that water stream your life is in danger."

Frieders advises folks to avoid recreation on the river for at least another week until the remaining snowmelt is no longer a factor and the river becomes safer.