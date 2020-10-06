BILLINGS, Mont. - If Yellowstone County doesn't get control of the growing number of COVID-19 infections by month's end, new restrictions will be put in place come November.

"During September Yellowstone County recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Billings, and 22 COVID related deaths." said County Health Officer, John Felton.

In the last three weeks, Yellowstone County has averaged between 32 and 36 new cases per 100-thousand people. Felton says renewed restrictions will be necessary if the county reaches an average of 40 new cases per 100-thousand.

According to Felton, if we can't reverse this trend, businesses, casinos and restaurants could be going back to 25% capacity.

"If we had to go down to 25% occupancy and close at 10 pm, it would be catastrophic for us," said Sean Graves, Owner of Montana Brewing Company.

It would be a devastating combination for Sean Graves and his 100 employees.

"There is no more unemployment benefits from the federal government, having a reduction of that, we would have to reduce our staff and it would be crippling for up to a hundred people here," said Graves.

This isn't something that Felton wants to do. He says he wants to keep kids in school and keep our community open for business.

But the growing number of cases shows that the community at large has not done enough to mask up, wash hands, and practice social distancing.

"There are far too many people in our community that have quite frankly ignored these precautions," said Felton.

Graves says he understands what's at stake.

"We got to slow the curve, and if we don't we're going to close our businesses and everyone's going to be out of a job," said Graves.