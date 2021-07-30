BILLINGS, Mont. - A Rise Up for Children walk is scheduled for July 30 at 5:30 p.m. to raise awareness of child trafficking. Participants will meet on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said online enticements went up 97.5% in 2020

The Montana Department of Justice says that nationally 33% of sex trafficking cases involve children.

The Montana Department of Justice also says there are warning signs of human trafficking to watch for:

Living with employer

Poor living conditions

Multiple people in cramped space

Inability to speak to individual alone

Answers appear to be scripted and rehearsed

Employer is holding identity documents

Signs of physical abuse

Submissive or fearful

Unpaid or paid very little

Under 18 and in prostitution

Stephanie Anderson is a survivor of human trafficking. She said it's really important for survivors of trafficking to be heard.

"If nothing is ever said, if it's just pushed down, which I have found is true with a lot of people," Anderson said. "There weren't a lot of services available at that time. There was no way to know how to deal with something that was so horrendous. I began running away, and running away and running away. I didn't know how to process what had happened. I didn't know how to talk about it."

Anderson went on to say:

"If they receive a really negative conversation when they've been abused, which happened with me, where they say, 'Oh, I don't believe you,' or there are too embarrassed and they don't want to talk about it, or they just decide to close their eyes, the vulnerability of that child just multiplied because that child knows now there is no safe place to talk about what's going on."

Anderson also says it's important to stop bullying at any age. And, she says, it's very important for parents to know what their kids are doing online.

There is a Montana Human Trafficking Hotline available if you suspect trafficking, 833-406-7867.

More information can be found here.