Rise Up for Children campaign holds a walk around Yellowstone County Courthouse

BILLINGS, Mt. - Today is World Day Against Trafficking In Persons and to commemorate the day a walk around the Yellowstone County Courthouse took place this evening.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in child trafficking and to show support for trafficking victims the Human Trafficking Task Force in Yellowstone County created the Rise Up for Children event. The event started at 5:30 p.m. and lasted for one hour.

The task force asked everyone to wear blue, the color symbolizes safety and support for victims. Event goers carried handmade signs that read "not for sale" and "protect our children". For a few event goers the campaign is close to heart.

"I think that anything that's done in the dark needs to be brought to light. That's what we're doing today bringing awareness and attention and I'm really proud of everyone that came out today. I think that it needs to be a discussion in our politics and social situations in general, I think it's really important," says event goer Wendy Dorn.

Volunteer team leader Erin Walker says after the event the want to keep the conversation going and bring awareness to the issue.

To learn more about the Rise Up for Children campaign, click here.