HELENA, Mont. - A Helena woman is looking for another place to live after strong winds blew a chicken coop through the RV she was living in. Fortunately, no one was home at the time.

"I had just got off work," Jessica D'Arcy said. "I worked a night shift. I'm a nurse at St Pete's Health. I was actually at another residence. I fell asleep. I was tired. I got a phone call from where I have my camper parked. They said their chicken coop cut loose and hit my RV. I went out there and the damage was very extensive. Totaled the whole RV, ripped it in half essentially. I went out there. I was quite shocked. I don't know what else to say about it. It was shocking, devastating."

D'Arcy just moved into the RV in July. She said she was lucky she wasn't there at the time it happened.

"When the chicken coop hit the camper, it was almost looked like an explosion. With that, there were water pipes that leaked. It just destroyed pretty much everything inside. I was able to salvage some of my clothes. That's about it."

"I've seen my dad cry maybe twice," she added. "And when he walked in, he just started crying. Just was so thankful I wasn't in there."

D'Arcy said there were shards of wood and sheet metal stuck in the couch where she often sat and slept:

"The point of impact was where I was sleeping, so that was a huge reality check the first time I was able to step foot in the RV. It was pretty shocking. I can probably say I would not be here today."

"Somebody was watching out for me," she added.

Right now, she is staying with relatives in Butte. She will need to commute to work in Helena until she can find another place to live.

She said a lot of people have offered to help.

"I've had a lot of people offer me places to stay. There are no words to express my gratitude and appreciation for them."