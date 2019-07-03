Rims closed today through Saturday

The Billings Fire Department is closing several areas around the Rims for the Fourth of July holiday starting at 6 am this morning.

The closures will include public lands along the Rims from Main Street in the Heights, along the south side of Highway 3 to Zimmerman Park. Zimmerman Park and Phipps Park will be closed as well.

The affected areas will be closed to cars, bikes and pedestrians.

The closures will remain in effect until the morning of Saturday, July 6.

Billings Fire Chief Bill Rash also wants to remind everyone to not hesitate to call 911 if there is a problem during the holiday.

He said, "If you have something happen, do not hesitate to call 911, whether an injury or a small fire that you think you can contain. Make sure somebody calls the fire department, 911, right away because those can go from really, very small incidents, or what you think might be small incidents, they can evolve into significant incidents."

The Billings Fire Department asks everyone to support their efforts to prevent serious incidents during the holiday.