Rimrock to receive grant from the city to use for BAMTC

Rimrock in Billings is one of the main treatment providers in Billings and will now be the sole provider for specific services needed for participants in the Billings Adult Misdemeanor Treatment Courts.

Rimrock will be receiving funds that can be used to cover treatment services for patients who are not covered by another insurance. The grant will not exceed more than $780,000 over 5 years.

Chief Operations Officer Coralee Schmitz hopes the funds can be used to help patients overcome their problems.

"With these clients who are all misdemeanors it, hopefully I mean the long term goal is to reduce recidivism to help these clients get back on track into a productive part of society," said Schmitz.

The contract will pay at the Medicaid rate of up to $350 per month, per client for any uninsured clients.