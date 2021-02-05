BILLINGS - Rimrock, a recovery group for mental health and substance use treatment in Billings, received a $3.9 million Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) grant from DPHHS, Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Mental Health Services.

Rimrock is the oldest and largest mental health and substance use treatment center in the state, serving adults with substance use and co-occurring disorders and providing integrative behavioral health services. They are a licensed mental health provider, with accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for Adult Programs for Mental Health (Crisis Stabilization) and Adult Programs: Alcohol/Drug/Mental Health (Inpatient Treatment, Intensive Outpatient Treatment, Partial Hospitalization, and Residential Treatment). Rimrock is also licensed by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and by the Department’s Montana Board of Pharmacy.

In line with their view of addiction affecting an individual’s emotional, physical, spiritual and social well-being, the CCBHC grant will allow the center to provide nine types of services:

Crisis mental health services screening assessment diagnosis

Patient-centered treatment planning

Outpatient mental health

Substance use services

Primary care screening and monitoring

Targeted case management

Psychiatric rehabilitation services

Peer support, counseling and family support services

Services for veterans

CCBHCs are available to any individual and provide care regardless of ability to pay.

CCBHCs provide a collection of services needed to create access, stabilize people in crisis and provide the necessary treatment for those with the most serious or complex mental illness and substance use disorders. CCBHCs integrate additional services to ensure an approach to health care that emphasizes recovery, wellness, trauma-informed care and physical-behavioral health integration including: