BILLINGS, Mont - Now that the stay-at-home order is currently lifted, many businesses are starting to re-open and that includes the mall.

Rimrock Mall is officially back in business. Mall general manager Devin Hartley is excited to get back to serving his community with new preventative measures in place.

"And if you'll look, half of the folks do have masks on, they do have their personal protective equipment, they are social distancing...So I think that the community is taking it serious and I think that we are as well," says Hartley.

For Mountain Mama Kiosk owner, Melanie Kossan and her daughter Camryn, it's a weird feeling to be back in the mall after their business was closed for 6 weeks.

"It's interesting to see people here and which businesses are still closed and which are opening. So we have a positive outlook. I have a lot of hope for getting back to whatever our new normal is going to be," says Kossan.

Boutique owner Rhetta Pederson says she's ready to get back to work.

"I think it's going to look a little different from here on out. Hopefully it'll all come back eventually but the new normal is different," says Pederson.

Although the mall has once again opened it's doors, many of the stores inside are still closed, and one customer is ready for them all to open.

"I thought it was going to be all open. They should've put a sign, half of the mall is open instead of saying the mall is open," says Rene, a single father of three boys.

But even with some stores still shutdown, another shopper is just excited the mall is open at all.

"I'm happy it's open, well my grandkids are happy it's open," says Loretta Ponkilla.

Hartley says the mall will continue to follow the health mandates and have even added curbside pick-up for some stores and have increased the cleaning procedures. He hopes to keep the mall a clean, safe and comfortable environment for his shoppers.

The mall is also welcoming back it's shoppers with new hours:

Monday - Thursday 11a.m. - 7p.m.

Friday - Saturday 11a.m. -8p.m.

Sunday 12p.m. -6p.m.

To see a list of stores that are open, please contact the individuals stores or visit the mall directory by, clicking here.