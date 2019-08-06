The shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio serve as yet another reminder that no city is immune to something like this taking place.

Rimrock mall is one of the largest commercial retailers in the state of Montana.

Whether it's a shooting, a fire, or a natural disaster... the people who run the mall have to be ready for them all.

"The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is always our highest priority and we do partner with Billings PD to train for a variety of response scenarios, and each of them do include real-time communication solutions. However, for obvious security purposes, we don't share or discuss the details about response protocols, strategies or training," said Rimrock Mall Marketing Director Daron Olson.

While customer safety remains a priority at businesses like Rimrock Mall, local law enforcement is also doing their part to be ready if disaster strikes.

The subject dominated a part of the Billings city council work session Monday night.

Billings police chief Rich St. John was at the meeting to reassure council members that Billings PD is prepared for situations like what happened in El Paso and Dayton.

Chief St. John told council members that active shooter training is the highest standard of training that Billings PD practices, and they are conducting active shooter joint-training sessions with the Billings Fire Department this week.