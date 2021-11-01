UPDATE: NOV. 1 AT 3:23 P.M.

A handful of stores inside Rimrock Mall are now open and some shoppers are reportedly inside the building.

UPDATE: NOV. 1 AT 12:34 P.M.

Rimrock Mall is entirely closed due to the Monday morning's incident where a pickup truck crashed into the building.

Specialty Leasing Manager for the Rimrock Mall told us the entire mall has been closed all morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS, Mont. - Fire officials say a vehicle crashed into a retail store at the Rimrock Mall Monday morning.

According to Billings Fire Battalion Jason Lyon told us dispatched received a report at around 6:23 a.m. of a possible fire or explosion at the D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academy on the north side of Rimrock Mall.

He said responders initially thought it was an explosion, but their investigation revealed a pickup truck drove through the front door of the store.

The one person in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital, but his injuries are unknown at this time, Lyon said.

Lyon added there is no fire nor explosion at the store, but there is smoke that appears to be coming from the vehicle's engine.

There is no danger to the community at this time, but Lyon asked the public to keep away from the north side of Rimrock Mall.

The crash is under investigation.