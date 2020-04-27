Rimrock Mall of Billings reopening April 27 at 11 a.m.

The Rimrock Mall of Billings is reopening Monday, April 27 at 11 a.m..

The Rimrock Mall has been closed since March 24 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

General Manager for the Rimrock Mall Devin Hartley said shoppers can expect to see marks on the floor to indicate social distancing, as well as hand sanitizing stations. He said store managers will watch social distancing in their own stores and may limit the amount of people in the store if needed.

Hartley said he's excited to see all the familiar faces of the mall again.

He said, "You don't exist in an environment like this without being friends with one another. And, the merchants, the mall walkers, the customers. That's really been harder than I thought it was going to be honestly. And, you don't really miss that until it's gone."

Rimrock Mall hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 – 6 p.m.

For more information on specific stores, you can go here.