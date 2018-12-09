Rimrock Mall hosted a private photo session on Sunday morning for individuals on the spectrum of special needs.
From 9 to 11 AM, Santa and his crew took pictures in a more private photo session for kids with sensory, physical, or other developmental needs.
The picture program from Cherry Hill Photography called "Soothing Santa" is now in it's seventh year. This is the second time Rimrock Mall has offered the event to the public.
Parents said they are grateful for a sensory, friendly environment that caters to their child's needs.
Rimrock Mall said they are happy that they could offer this opportunity because hey, everyone loves a good picture with Santa Claus.