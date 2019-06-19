Rimrock Mall announces several new additions, including brewery and restaurants

BILLINGS, Mont. - Rimrock Mall announced Wednesday several new businesses coming to the mall. The additions include a youth performing arts academy, a high-end men's clothing store, a tattoo studio, and a brewery.

"We're so excited to add these additions as we further Rimrock's commitment to be a community destination and hub," said Daron Olson, marketing director of Rimrock Mall.

Freefall Brewery is scheduled to open this fall and will occupy a long-vacant space in Rimrock Mall, according to Olson. The brewery will have one of the largest tasting rooms in the state as well two new places to eat – Audrey's Pizza and FinnBrook's Monster Subs.

Freefall Brewery is owned by Steve Schlegel, a songwriter and musician "with deep roots in the rock and country music scenes." Schlegel plans to use his connections in the music industry to bring performers to play at the brewery.

CDS Performing Arts Academy will move to a permanent space in Rimrock Mall in July. The academy has educated area students in singing, dancing and theater for 42 years.

Mainstreet Menswear will open later this summer in the former White House | Black Market space. Mainstreet Menswear is a high-end clothing store for men.

Shockwave Tattoo will open in a new space next to Dillard's. Shockwave is owned by Jason "Ox" Radtke and his wife Tara Radtke, who have been in business for more than 20 years.