BILLINGS - Due to a high number of positive COVID-19 tests, the Rimrock Learning Center announced they will not provide services for the rest of this week.

Transportation has been notified and updates will be provided later this week.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Learning Center at 406-601-1800.

The Rimrock Learning Center is located at 2802 13th Street West.

