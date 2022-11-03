BILLINGS, Mt: The Rimrock Foundation in Billings is seeing an increase in clients, who may have gotten started using illegal marijuana, cut with other drugs.

Since Cannabis has become legalized for recreational use in the state, authorities at the Rimrock Foundation believe that there is a misconception about the authenticity of Marijuana that people have access to.

Jen Verhasselt, Chief Clinical Officer at the Rimrock Foundation, said that people who are checking into addiction treatment initially think they are taking something besides opioids and find later that it may have been added into other drugs to increase potency.

"Many of those that we serve here at Rimrock using a different substance think that they are not using any type of opioid, especially Fentanyl, and when we see any type of results, they have used Fentanyl undenounced to them. So really what that kind of leads us to believe regarding treating our patients is that their use has increased without them knowing and that really any substance can have Fentanyl in it at this point," emphasized Verhasselt.

She also says the Rimrock Foundation is providing free NARCAN and training people how to use it, so anyone can be equipped to handle an overdose situation.

"We are now a distributer of NARCAN as well as certified trainers. So, we can, for no purchase price and for free, can go to any place in the community, train, and distribute NARCAN as well as any community member can come into our doors, be trained within 5 to 10 mins and receive NARCAN to bring home with them," explained Verhasselt.