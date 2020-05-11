Rights for victims of violent crimes in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - For victims of violent crimes, it may be hard to find resources, but after being robbed at gun point, one woman is trying to change that.

It's been almost a year since the traumatic experience and Mary is still dealing with the trauma of being robbed at gunpoint. After losing her job and not receiving any assistance from the state, she's questioning what rights victims actually have.

Mary who would like to keep her identity concealed, was ending her shift around 3a.m. in July of 2019 at the Lost Village Saloon, when two men entered forcing her to the ground, demanding money.

"They ordered me to the ground and I was scared for my life. One had a crowbar and one had the gun. And it was just horrifying," says Mary.

Six months after the incident two men were arrested for their involvement in the armed robbery. Garren Seal and Jesse Watkins are charged with three felonies, aggravated burglary, robbery and theft. Mary says she was shocked when she found out seal was released on bond and she had never been notified.

"He was released on bond probably three weeks after he was charged. I was never notified of it. Supposedly he lives in Billings, I am petrified to come to Billings," continued Mary.

Mary had to leave her job after being diagnosed with PTSD from her therapist. She says she reached out to multiple officials but hasn't received any assistance.

"I've talked to workman's comp. Workman's comp will not compensate me because I was not physically injured. Because I wasn't pistol whipped, or smacked, or thrown to the ground, they don't consider PTSD as a physical injury," she explained.

According to the Montana state website, victims have a right to know about their offender's whereabouts, but they have to take it upon themselves in writing requesting the state to notify them.

The website also mentions programs by the Department of Corrections to help victims heal and a number for the Victim Services Helpline. But Mary is hoping that one the law will provide financial assistance to all victims of violent crimes.

Mary says,"And I don't care if your physically harmed or like what I have PTSD. It is a fact, it's there, they should be compensated just as much as if somebody was physically injured."

