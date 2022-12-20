RICHLAND COUNTY, Mont. - Richland County Emergency Manager Brandon Roth reminded drivers to be prepared with emergency supplies before driving in winter weather.

Roth said an emergency supply kit should include things like warm clothing, water, snacks and a flashlight.

"Montana notoriously doesn't have great cell phone coverage at every point in the state," Roth said. "So, traveling with something like a flashlight or a beacon or something, so that someone would be able to see you when you were stranded is kind of critical if you get stuck out there."

More emergency kit recommendations from the Montana Department of Transportation are available here.

Roth said Richland County received about 12-14 inches of snow last week. He asked drivers to give themselves enough time to drive safely, as there are still icy spots on the roads.

He said the low temperatures expected this week are challenging for first responders.

"Our fire trucks are fully loaded with water," he said. "If we had to go to a house fire or vehicle fire or something, we're driving 1,000 gallons of water across the county in negative 45-degree weather. Hoping that when we get there, when we open our nozzle, water comes out."

Roth added that it's been amazing to see so many people helping people.

"It's slippery out there," he said. "It's going to get nasty. Sometimes, just helping out with the elderly, and stuff like that, goes a long way. We've seen locals out shoveling sidewalks, and shoveling driveways, for those who can't get out and shovel their own. As well as just people helping people, which is truly amazing."